Commissioner Goodell To Meet With Fans Before Ravens Open Practice

July 30, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at the Moscone Center West on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Roger Goodell (Photo Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will hold a fan forum before the Ravens hold their free and open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Goodell is set to meet with more than 100 Ravens season ticket holders.

He will be joined by Ravens president Dick Cass, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, former Ravens Jamal Lewis and Edwin Mulitalo, former Baltimore Colt Lenny Moore, and local youth football players.

The open practice will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by Fireworks Night, “an event highlighted by post-practice autographs for children and a fireworks/laser show.”

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

