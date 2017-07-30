Commissioner Goodell To Meet With Fans Before Ravens Open Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will hold a fan forum before the Ravens hold their free and open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Goodell is set to meet with more than 100 Ravens season ticket holders.
He will be joined by Ravens president Dick Cass, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, former Ravens Jamal Lewis and Edwin Mulitalo, former Baltimore Colt Lenny Moore, and local youth football players.
The open practice will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by Fireworks Night, “an event highlighted by post-practice autographs for children and a fireworks/laser show.”
Gates will open at 5 p.m.
