Boater Rescued From Sailing Vessel After Falling Overboard

July 31, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Boat Rescue

BALTIMORE (AP) — An injured man has been rescued from a sailing vessel near the Port of Baltimore.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that a caller reported Sunday evening that the man aboard a 30-foot sailing vessel had lacerations after falling overboard and needed medical attention.

Officials say the man was taken to awaiting medics at Seagirt Marine Terminal.

