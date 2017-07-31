Boater Rescued From Sailing Vessel After Falling Overboard

BALTIMORE (AP) — An injured man has been rescued from a sailing vessel near the Port of Baltimore.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that a caller reported Sunday evening that the man aboard a 30-foot sailing vessel had lacerations after falling overboard and needed medical attention.
Officials say the man was taken to awaiting medics at Seagirt Marine Terminal.
