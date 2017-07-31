After 8-Month-Old Baby Found Dead In Lusby Home, Police Investigate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 8-month-old baby boy was found dead in a Lusby home early Sunday morning, and now Maryland State Police are investigating.

According to authorities, someone identifying himself as the baby’s father called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, and said the infant was not breathing.

When troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack arrived on the scene, they say the baby was in a diaper and t-shirt, lying on the living room couch in a house in the 12000 block of Rousby Hall Road.

“Lifesaving procedures” were administered by EMTs, but the baby was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say there were no apparent indicators of violence or foul play in the area surrounding the location where the baby was found.

Both parents and four other children between the ages of two and 11, were at the home during the incident.

The infant’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

