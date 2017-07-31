Orioles Acquire INF Tim Beckham From Rays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles acquired INF Tim Beckham from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league RHP Tobias Myers.

Beckham, 27, batted .259/.314/.407 (82-for-317) with five doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 31 runs, and 36 RBI in 87 games with the Rays this season. He hit .247/.299/.421 (179-for-725) with 24 doubles, 12 triples, 26 home runs, 81 runs, and 90 RBI in 238 career games. In his career, he has appeared in 124 games at shortstop, 77 at second base, nine at third base, and six at first base. The Rays originally drafted Beckham with the first overall selection in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft.

Myers, 18, went 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA (13 ER/29.2 IP) and 35 strikeouts in seven starts with Short-Season A Aberdeen this season. He went 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA (17 ER/37.1 IP) and 39 strikeouts over 10 career minor league starts. Myers was selected by the Orioles in the sixth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.