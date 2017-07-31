Pet Store Releases Photos Of Woman Who Ran Off With French Bulldog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local pet store is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who ran out of their store with a French Bulldog puppy.
Charm City Puppies in Columbia posted on Facebook that a woman with a Pennsylvania license and license plate, whose name may be “Tal,” ran out of the store with a female French Bulldog puppy called Bunny.
Anyone with information about this woman or the stolen puppy should contact Charm City Puppies.
