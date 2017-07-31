WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Tropical Storm Emily Nears Florida Coast | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Pet Store Releases Photos Of Woman Who Ran Off With French Bulldog

July 31, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: pet stores
Courtesy: Charm City Puppies, Via Facebook

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local pet store is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who ran out of their store with a French Bulldog puppy.

Charm City Puppies in Columbia posted on Facebook that a woman with a Pennsylvania license and license plate, whose name may be “Tal,” ran out of the store with a female French Bulldog puppy called Bunny.

Anyone with information about this woman or the stolen puppy should contact Charm City Puppies.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch