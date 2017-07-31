Public Defender’s Office: Another Case Dropped, Body Cam Video In Question

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The public defender’s office says another body camera video shows evidence of possibly being tampered with.

The office says a case was dropped on Monday, and they’re wondering if the newly-disclosed video has anything to do with that outcome.

A public defender’s office attorney said what they saw on this new video was “concerning.”

Baltimore City Police may be forced to answer more questions after there was a gap in body camera video, as police made a possible drug bust.

The public defender’s office defender said in November, a body camera captured the officers during a traffic stop for a suspected drug deal, but the office believes officers may have tampered with the evidence.

The video has not been released, but the Office of the Public Defender says there were possibly seven officers in the area.

“What’s most concerning about this particular video is that it appears that officers are working in concert with each other. There are approximately six officers standing around while this suspected misconduct is taking place,” says Debi Katz Leci, with the Office of the Public Defender.

Baltimore City Police are investigating after the recent questionable video was brought to their attention, but at this point, no officer has been placed on administrative leave.

In a separate case, earlier this month, a video was released of an officer possibly planting evidence. The state’s attorney’s office announced it had to drop 34 felony weapon and drug cases, involving those officers.

But with this latest case, the city’s top prosecutor says she’s referred it to the police department.

“It was a video that the prosecutor, his concerns were heightened, he brought it to our attention and we subsequently reviewed it and we have referred it to the police department at this time,” says Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The state attorney’s office says two officers were referred to the police department because of questions about their body cameras.

But once again, the investigation is ongoing.

The state attorney’s office says it’s requested a postponement on all cases involving the officers involved in this most recent investigation.

