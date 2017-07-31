BREAKING WJZ: Anthony Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director | WATCH LIVE Coverage On CBSN

Ravens Provide $100,000 In PLAY 60 Grants

July 31, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Grants, Play 60, The Ravens Foundation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens Foundation, Inc. recently awarded $100,000 in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore area.

The Ravens’ PLAY 60 Grant continues to provide financial support of up to $5,000 for both initiating and expanding programs or endeavors that promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education among youth. Over the past 11 years, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. has provided over $1.1 million in funding to support these deserving programs.

The 2017 PLAY 60 Grant helped fund a variety of projects, such as interscholastic athletic programs for students with disabilities, running clubs, boxing training and after-school mentorship programs, all of which work to increase physical activity and nutrition awareness among local youth.

2017 Ravens PLAY 60 Grant Recipients:

  • 10:12 Sports
  • Annapolis Recreation and Parks
  • Baltimore Area Special Hockey
  • Baltimore City Recreation and Parks
  • Baltimore Community Rowing
  • Baltimore County Public Schools-Allied Sports Program
  • Baltimore SquashWise, Inc.
  • Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County
  • Boys and Girls Club of Harford County
  • Charm City Youth Lacrosse
  • Friends of Patterson Park
  • Girls on the Run of Central Maryland
  • Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake, Inc.
  • Horizon Day Camp
  • iCARRe Foundation
  • Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN)
  • KIPP Baltmore Inc.
  • Lutherville Timonium Rec Council – Soccer
  • Maryland Agricultural Resource Council
  • Maryland Community Health Initiatives
  • Mount Lebanon
  • Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH)
  • Springboard To Opportunities
  • Francis Neighborhood Center
  • Team Captain Kids Foundation
  • Umar Boxing Program, Inc.
  • University of MD St. Joseph’s Medical Center

For more information on the Ravens Foundation, Inc. or the Ravens’ PLAY 60 Grant project, visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community.

