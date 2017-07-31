Ravens Provide $100,000 In PLAY 60 Grants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens Foundation, Inc. recently awarded $100,000 in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore area.

The Ravens’ PLAY 60 Grant continues to provide financial support of up to $5,000 for both initiating and expanding programs or endeavors that promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education among youth. Over the past 11 years, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. has provided over $1.1 million in funding to support these deserving programs.

The 2017 PLAY 60 Grant helped fund a variety of projects, such as interscholastic athletic programs for students with disabilities, running clubs, boxing training and after-school mentorship programs, all of which work to increase physical activity and nutrition awareness among local youth.

2017 Ravens PLAY 60 Grant Recipients:

10:12 Sports

Annapolis Recreation and Parks

Baltimore Area Special Hockey

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

Baltimore Community Rowing

Baltimore County Public Schools-Allied Sports Program

Baltimore SquashWise, Inc.

Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County

Boys and Girls Club of Harford County

Charm City Youth Lacrosse

Friends of Patterson Park

Girls on the Run of Central Maryland

Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake, Inc.

Horizon Day Camp

iCARRe Foundation

Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN)

KIPP Baltmore Inc.

Lutherville Timonium Rec Council – Soccer

Maryland Agricultural Resource Council

Maryland Community Health Initiatives

Mount Lebanon

Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH)

Springboard To Opportunities

Francis Neighborhood Center

Team Captain Kids Foundation

Umar Boxing Program, Inc.

University of MD St. Joseph’s Medical Center

For more information on the Ravens Foundation, Inc. or the Ravens’ PLAY 60 Grant project, visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community.