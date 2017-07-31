Ravens Provide $100,000 In PLAY 60 Grants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens Foundation, Inc. recently awarded $100,000 in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore area.
The Ravens’ PLAY 60 Grant continues to provide financial support of up to $5,000 for both initiating and expanding programs or endeavors that promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education among youth. Over the past 11 years, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. has provided over $1.1 million in funding to support these deserving programs.
The 2017 PLAY 60 Grant helped fund a variety of projects, such as interscholastic athletic programs for students with disabilities, running clubs, boxing training and after-school mentorship programs, all of which work to increase physical activity and nutrition awareness among local youth.
2017 Ravens PLAY 60 Grant Recipients:
- 10:12 Sports
- Annapolis Recreation and Parks
- Baltimore Area Special Hockey
- Baltimore City Recreation and Parks
- Baltimore Community Rowing
- Baltimore County Public Schools-Allied Sports Program
- Baltimore SquashWise, Inc.
- Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County
- Boys and Girls Club of Harford County
- Charm City Youth Lacrosse
- Friends of Patterson Park
- Girls on the Run of Central Maryland
- Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake, Inc.
- Horizon Day Camp
- iCARRe Foundation
- Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN)
- KIPP Baltmore Inc.
- Lutherville Timonium Rec Council – Soccer
- Maryland Agricultural Resource Council
- Maryland Community Health Initiatives
- Mount Lebanon
- Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH)
- Springboard To Opportunities
- Francis Neighborhood Center
- Team Captain Kids Foundation
- Umar Boxing Program, Inc.
- University of MD St. Joseph’s Medical Center
For more information on the Ravens Foundation, Inc. or the Ravens’ PLAY 60 Grant project, visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community.