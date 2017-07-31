Crews Investigating Large Fire In Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large active fire with is underway in Sparrows Point. Baltimore County Fire crews are investing.
Baltimore County Police and fire say crews are on the scene of large debris pile on fire.
The fire is at the 1500 block of Sparrows Point Road, near the old Bethlehem Steel Mill.
Baltimore County Police and Fire say a Public Information Officer is en route to the seen.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook