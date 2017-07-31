Crews Investigating Large Fire In Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large active fire with is underway in Sparrows Point. Baltimore County Fire crews are investing.

Baltimore County Police and fire say crews are on the scene of large debris pile on fire.

#BCoFD crews on scene of large debris pile on fire in #SparrowsPoint. Working fire requested. DT 1932. Large column of smoke reported. ^TR — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) August 1, 2017

The fire is at the 1500 block of Sparrows Point Road, near the old Bethlehem Steel Mill.

Update on #SparrowsPoint fire. Tanker strike team and fireboats requested. No injs have been reported. Crews remain o/s thru evening ^TR — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) August 1, 2017

Baltimore County Police and Fire say a Public Information Officer is en route to the seen.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook