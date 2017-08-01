WJZ BREAKING: Police Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Giant Food Store In Catonsville

Charge: Man Hid Girlfriend In Freezer, Lived With Impostor

August 1, 2017 10:25 AM
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend’s body in a freezer while another woman helped him and assumed the dead woman’s life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her dog.

The body was found last weekend at a Campbell home, near Youngstown. Authorities suspect it’s a missing woman named Shannon Graves. They’re awaiting official identification and information on the cause of death.

Youngstown Prosecutor Dana Lantz says Graves’ former boyfriend was living in her apartment with another woman.

Each is jailed on corpse-abuse charges and had bond set at $1 million. Court records didn’t list attorneys for them.

Police allege the man asked a friend to keep the padlocked freezer. The friend became suspicious, discovered the remains and called authorities.

