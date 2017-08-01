Police: Man Killed When Run Over By Own Truck

August 1, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 60-year-old man was killed Tuesday, after he was struck and killed by his own truck in Columbia, according to Howard County police.

Investigators say they believe Richard Dennis Wright, the driver of the Ford F-150, got out of the truck, but failed to put it in park.

Officers say it happened around 4 p.m. at the 10000 block of Wincopin Circle.

The truck was on an incline and rolled backward and struck the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say one else was involved in the incident and there were no other injuries.

