Mark Your Calendars: Maryland’s Tax Free Shopping Week Is Coming Up

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s August now, which means Maryland’s tax free shopping week is right around the corner.
The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week” each year, and qualifying apparel and footwear that costs $100 or less per item are exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax.
Tax free week begins August 13, runs through August 19 and, unlike previous years, the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase will also be tax-free.
Learn more about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week on Comptroller.MarylandTaxes.com.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook