Mark Your Calendars: Maryland’s Tax Free Shopping Week Is Coming Up

August 1, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week
ROSEMONT, IL - AUGUST 11: Patricia Zaragoza, 9, checks her back-to-school shopping list at a Target store August 11, 2005 in Rosemont, Illinois. With the start of school nearing, retailers are stocking up in anticipation of back-to-school shoppers. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s August now, which means Maryland’s tax free shopping week is right around the corner.

The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week” each year, and qualifying apparel and footwear that costs $100 or less per item are exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax.

Tax free week begins August 13, runs through August 19 and, unlike previous years, the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase will also be tax-free.

Learn more about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week on Comptroller.MarylandTaxes.com.

