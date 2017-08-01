Things Just Keep Getting Worse For The Ravens, Siragusa Tore ACL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have already lost six players to season-ending injuries, suspension or retirement, and the injury bug hit hard again during Tuesday’s training camp practice.
Breshad Perriman left practice early with a hamstring issue.
Tight end Crockett Gillmore is likely to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair an MCL injury. Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo was also carted off after hurting his back.
RB Kenneth Dixon and cornerback Tavon Young are also lost for the year before the first preseason game.
And now, more awful Ravens news, rookie G Nico Siragusa tore his ACL, MCL and PCL while running with the team today.