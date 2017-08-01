Towson Residents Voice Concerns Over Plans For New Royal Farms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fight continues for Towson residents who want to keep a new gas station out of their community.

Amy Yensi has more from the public hearing where locals made their voices heard.

For months, residents have been saying: the last thing they need is another gas station.

Packing into the old county courthouse to take one last stand, this was their final chance to convince the council to take their side against a plan to bring a 24-hour Royal Farms gas station.

“Gas stations bring a variety of environmental risks but really it’s the principle of how this is being forced on the community,” says Ron Council, Towson Resident.

The corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue, part of a development plan that includes retail and would break ground for gasoline pumps.

The removal of mature trees to make way for pavement, sparking public outcry evident in an online petition hundreds have signed. It urges the Baltimore county council to pass a resolution keeping the gas station out of the Towson Gateway project.

Opponents say there’s already a gas station just a few yards away from this lot, adding a new one would be a traffic nightmare.

Eddie Marbury attends church nearby and is worried The gas station will eliminate parking spots.

“This gas station would impact our congregation and how they can and cannot get to service,” he says.

In May, the developer, Caves Valley Partners, got an earful from angry residents, claiming they were left out of the decision-making process.

In a previous statement to WJZ, Royal Farms said: “We’re following the county process for approvals and looking forward to building the store to serve the community.”

“There are many people who love Towson and want to see it flourish. This project is going to be a bad project,” says Towson resident Marsha McLaughlin.

Now, that community makes a final attempt to have their say.

Nineteen people signed up to testify during the hearing.

The council will make its decision next week.

WJZ reached out to Royal Farms and the developer for a statement on today’s public hearing and upcoming vote, but are still waiting to hear back.

