Goldman Sachs CEO; Bloomberg Set To Grow Small Baltimore Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– They’re two of the biggest names in business, and they’re helping smaller companies to grow.

Michael Bloomberg and Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, are helping to educate, fund, and advise small business owners in the City, in what’s called 10,000 Small Businesses in Baltimore.

“Baltimore did a lot, that’s the first thing. I’ve always thought you have to give back,” Bloomberg said. “I think that Baltimore represents the problems that America has. Big cities losing companies and jobs at the same time, more people are moving into them, so it’s a place that if you want to leave a better world for your kids, this is where the problems are and this is where the solutions are. It’s true for climate change, it’s true for education, its true for crime and all of these things.”

“Number one, the City has a thousand fewer cops than they did before,” Bloomberg said. “The secret to New York’s success to reducing crime was, we spend the money on having a big police force. Number two, we made sure it was diverse. Number three, we were very tough on guns.”

“It’s a small group that are killing each other. You have to get guns out of their hands, then force them into an education and create jobs for them and those kinds of things, but the first thing to do is to stop the carnage.”

“The one blessing that small businesses have is that people are in the community, at the coal face, they know what is changing they know what preferences are and what people want.”

“What we’re providing people with this 10-thousand small business program is kind of a mini MBA, kind of an education in strategizing and working with people, applying for loans, how to assess the value of a capital investment and at the end of the day, we have the raw material because the people are terrific and what they get is confidence and they go out and hire people and expand their business,” Blankefein said.

“2020, I will be a little older, I am looking forward to the rest of 2017. I thought about running for my local block’s association president, but I don’t know if I could get elected there, so we will see.”

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a free program for business owners.

