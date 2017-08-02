Hellickson Set For Baltimore Debut Against Royals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles could complete a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a victory on Wednesday night.

While Kansas City (55-50) still holds the second American League wild-card spot, Baltimore (52-54) is only 3 1/2 games behind the Royals.

The Orioles have won four straight, pulling to within two games of .500 for the first time since July 3.

Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson will make his Orioles debut Wednesday after being acquired from Philadelphia on Friday. He went 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for the Phillies this season.

Hellickson has traditionally struggled at Camden Yards, where he is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts). Hellickson is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against the Royals.