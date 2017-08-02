FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Anne Arundel CountyFlash Flood Warning For Baltimore, Harford Counties | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police: Give To Charities, Shelters Rather Than Homeless Panhandlers

August 2, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Panhandlers
Courtesy: Cheyenne Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wyoming police department is warning the public that there is a better way to help the homeless after they arrested a panhandler for public intoxication.

The Cheyenne Police Department posted on their Facebook page about the arrest of a transient person, who they frequently deal with.

The police department advises that the panhandler collected $234.94 in just a few hours, but people should consider giving money to charities and shelters instead.

“Rather than feeding someone’s alcohol addiction, you can donate directly to local charities…where your money will assist the homeless in a much more effective way,” police said in the post.

