Overturned Moving Truck Causes Traffic Delays Near The Beltway

August 2, 2017 12:12 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic was backed up along 295 and the Inner Loop Wednesday morning after a Penske moving truck overturned.

The single vehicle accident happened on the northbound 295 exit ramp to get onto the Inner Loop, at 10:30 a.m.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is on scene because large containers with liquid inside were thrown from the truck.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported following this wreck.

No further details have been released at this time.

