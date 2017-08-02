Police Arrest 2 During Traffic Stop; 3rd Suspect Pushes Cop And Flees Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– MDTA police are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while two of his companions were arrested for possessing guns Monday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says they stopped Deion Erick Jenkins, 21, in Baltimore at the intersection of Hanover Street and Cromwell Street for an equipment violation on a 2013 Nissan Sentra, when the passenger, Antonio Rashad Green, jumped out of the vehicle, pushed the MDTA officer and fled on foot.

Officers recovered two 9 mm handguns and ammunition from the vehicle.

Police arrested Jenkins and a rear-seat passenger, identified as 23-year-old Norman Lyrue Young Jr.

Jenkins and Young were both charged with possession of a firearm.

Young is prohibited from possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Authorities were unable to locate Green and later discovered he stole a 2005 Ford Escape from the 300 block of East Cromwell Street.

The Escape has North Carolina license plates that read “PEW6956.”

A warrant has been issued for Green’s arrest. Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-537-6700.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook