President Trump Introduces Merritt-Based Points System Immigration Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Trump Administration announced a new plan to make it more difficult for immigrants who want to come to the U.S.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a points system where immigrants who speak English or have certain skills could have a leg up.

From the very beginning of his run to the White House, President Trump promised to crack down on immigration.

“This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy,” Trump said.

Two republicans introduced the bill, but one Maryland congressman told WJZ there will definitely be opposition to the bill on Capitol Hill.

Democratic congressman John Sarbanes of the 3rd District, said this proposal could separate families.

Sarbanes thought back to his own family tree, when his grandparents came to America.

“And they might not have come with the best English skills to start, but they learned English overtime and they contributed to the society and they made a positive difference for the country,” said Rep. Sarbanes.

“I was a little bit concerned. So that was my immediate thought,” said a local man who came to the U.S. as a child.

He told WJZ the proposal could snatch away the American Dream from immigrants who want to come here.

“So when you put out barriers like that and don’t make it fare, not equal for everybody, there is no equity in the policy, you will have an increase of illegal immigration,” he said.

The proposal is not the law of the land. It was introduced by two senators and will have to go through the legislative process on Capitol Hill.

The proposal also calls for a cut to the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each year from 110,000 to 50,000.

