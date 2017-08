BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More humid days and more storms developing.

Tomorrow and again on Friday, we do expect to see more pop up storms across the region.

Any of these storms can produce drenching downpours and dangerous lightning.

A cool front will cross the area on Saturday morning and will bring a drier and cooler weekend!

Watch out for the storms the next two days, and make your weekend plans now!

