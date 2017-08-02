Woman Who Died On Ocean City Beach Suffocated In Hole, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Texas woman who was found dead on the sand in Ocean City Monday morning somehow ended up in a hole and suffocated there, police say.

It was announced Wednesday morning that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death to be accidental caused by asphyxia.

Investigators say 30-year-old vacationer Ashley O’Connor walked onto the beach alone at approximately 2 a.m., but it remains to be determined at this time if O’Connor fell into the hole or climbed in on her own accord.

A portion of the beach was closed on Monday as the Ocean City Police Forensic Services Unit worked to recover the body from the sand with assistance from Maryland State Police crime scene technicians. The body was removed at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 410-723-6604.

