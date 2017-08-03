Enoch Pratt Free Library’s New CEO Takes Helm; Replaces Carla Hayden

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Enoch Pratt Free Library’s new CEO began this week, replacing longtime leader Carla Hayden, who was sworn in as the Librarian of Congress last year.

Heidi Daniel has an impressive resume with more than 15 years of experience in libraries. She said it is an honor to work at the prestigious institution.

“Introduce you all to Heidi Daniel, she is the our new director and president and CEO for the Enoch Pratt Free Library, we are very excited,” said Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh.

She recently worked in Youngstown, Ohio, where she was named librarian of the year and before that Houston and Oklahoma City.

“I have watched the Pratt my entire career, because it is a crown jewel of public libraries in the country so I was thrilled to be at the Pratt,” Daniel said.

Former CEO Carla Hayden, served as the Pratt’s president for 23 years.

The library’s board of trustees and directors chose Daniel because they felt she could continue the dynamic leadership demonstrated by Hayden.

“I knew that Heidi Daniel was the person who could do the impossible by succeeding Carla Hayden and succeeding her successfully,” said Pratt board of directors chair Benjamin Rosenberg.

“I want to be innovative and make sure we are incorporating technology as well as our tradition collection and really continue the tradition of excellence,” Daniel said.

Daniel is taking over the library as it undergoes an extensive renovation.

“We are taking this already amazing building and taking it even further and make sure its able to be accessed by Baltimore residents for the next 100 years,” she said.

Daniel said her future plans include creating more access to the library by extending their hours, even during their renovation.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library is the oldest of its kind in the U.S. It was established in 1882.

