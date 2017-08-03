FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard Counties | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Judge Rejects Group’s Challenge To Maryland Poultry Farm

August 3, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Eastern Shore, environmental group, Judge, Maryland, poultry farm, Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A judge has blocked an environmental group’s challenge to a large-scale poultry farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The judge on Thursday upheld a decision by the Wicomico County Board of Appeals not to hear an appeal from the Salisbury-based Concerned Citizens Against Industrial CAFOs.

CAFO is an acronym for concentrated animal-feeding operation.

The judge agreed with the county that that the group missed a 30-day deadline last November for filing its appeal.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the group faxed in the documents on the 30th day, but that they were time-stamped 27 minutes after county offices closed for the day.

An attorney for the county argued that allowing the late appeal to go forward could have invited a lawsuit from the property’s owner.

