Kaepernick’s GF Appears To Compare Bisciotti, Lewis To Slave Owner, Slave

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Colin Kaepernick’s reported girlfriend tweeted out pictures Wednesday that appear to compare Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Ray Lewis to a slave owner and slave.

Nessa Diab is a New York City radio DJ and regular on MTV’s Girl Code.

The picture she tweeted shows Lewis with his arms around Bisciotti, along with a picture of Samuel L. Jackson with his arms around Leonardo Dicaprio from the movie “Django Unchained,” in which Dicaprio was a slave owner and Jackson was his house slave.

This comes after an ESPN report that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome support signing Kaepernick, but Bisciotti was against the signing.

Lewis also posted a video on Twitter suggesting Kaepernick should keep his activism private.

brotherhood – we are in this together pic.twitter.com/Q3HpPA0uqr — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 1, 2017

The Ravens had consulted Lewis on whether they should sign Kaepernick.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook