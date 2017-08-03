Police Lieutenant Suspended For Tampering With Drug Evidence

August 3, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Aberdeen Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year veteran of the Aberdeen Police Department has been suspended for tampering with drug evidence.

The suspension comes following an investigation that began Wednesday, after there were allegations of police misconduct.

The investigation found that a lieutenant tampered with drug evidence.

That lieutenant had their police powers suspended.

Maryland State Police has been called in to further investigate this case.

