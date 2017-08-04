Police Offer Reward Of $2K, Looking For Answers In Fed Hill Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 34-year-old man is now being investigated as a murder after police say he died from severe injuries from an assault.

Police say Edralin Montebon was assaulted by an unidentified white male. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died from his injuries.

Police are looking for any information on this case. There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any information on Montebon’s assault.

Police say they received surveillance footage but are still looking for additional information.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police say Montebon was found unconscious by officers after received a call for an assault at the unit block of East Cross Street, just after 1 a.m. July 22.

Police say it appears the victim got into a physical altercation with acquaintances.

