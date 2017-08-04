Md. Teen Killed By Fallen Tree During Thursday’s Storms ID’d

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The 14-year-old girl tragically killed when a tree fell onto the car she was traveling in during Thursday night’s storm in Lutherville-Timonium has been identified as Ahjee S. Lawrence of the unit block of Hogarth Circle in Cockeysville.

The girl died on Pot Spring Road near Deer Fox Lane after officers say a tree fell on top of a Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Pot Spring Road with four people inside after 5:30 p.m.

NEW: 14 year old killed in Thursday storm identified. Thoughts and prayers are with the family. @cbsbaltimore https://t.co/snt4elsOIb — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) August 4, 2017

Officials say a crane was used to remove the tree.

Fire crews then located the deceased 14 year old and 16- and 13-year-old girls, who were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, who was identified as the mother of the deceased girl, was transported to the hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: BaltCo police officials say 14 yr old girl killed after tree falls on top of car. Investigation ongoing. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/dSJrKXSJ5I — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) August 4, 2017

Officers said the 14 year old was an 8th grade student at Cockeysville Middle School.

