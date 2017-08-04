The Ravens’ Purple Caravan Entertained Crowds In Annapolis Tour

Annapolis, Md. (WJZ)– The Ravens showed their fan appreciation by touring Annapolis with pep rallies Friday.

It has been two years since the Purple Caravan came through Annapolis and it’s all for the team’s open practice at the stadium Saturday for the Ravens annual Military Appreciation Day.

Fans burst with purple pride inside the Pip Moyer Recreation Center as cheerleaders, the band and Poe entertained.

“I like the flips and stuff and when the guys help the girls up and they do the flips, it’s so cool I love it,” said 9-year-old Ariel.

“The fans are kind of the life blood of the organization we appreciate our fans we have some of the best fans in the world and they give us a lot of support a lot of love and just wanted to give that back to them,” said Ravens advertising manager Deandra Duggans.

The young fans were showered with free Ravens swag as they gear up for Saturday’s open practice and the regular season which kicks off in about a month.

“I’m excited if they play against the Steelers and they beat them cause I want that to happen,” Ariel said.

The Purple Caraven then made its way over to the Annapolis City Dock.

“We are pumped and happy to have the Ravens come out the cheerleaders and the band and to have them practice here in Annapolis, how many cities get to host that in Maryland, we are one of the few,” said Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides.

“This is awesome we didn’t know until the last minute so we came running over here so we could see everything,” said Ravens fan Sue Hayes.

“I think it’s going to be good if I had to call I’m going to say 11 and 5,” Pantelides said.

The final stop on the caravan was Wiseman Park.

“Extremely nice nice to see them come out of Baltimore to smaller towns,” said Gene Vester.

“They have to come more often so the kids can practice with them to have some fun,” said Ravens fan Ashley Johnson.

The practice begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. with fan giveaways and photo ops with the cheerleaders and Ravens alumni.

Service members and their family will be offered preferred seating also.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook