WATCH: Machado Swings So Hard He Fell On His Back

August 4, 2017 9:59 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Manny Machado gave his all during the game against the Detroit Tigers last night at Camden Yards.

He took a big swing at an off-speed, 3-2 pitch in the first inning and ultimately fell flat on his back at the plate after failing to make contact.

He wore a sheepish smile as he headed to the dugout. However, he “re-earned” his stripes when he turned a fantastic triple play.

The play occurred in the top of the third with runners at first and second and catcher James McCann at the plate. McCann bounced a grounder to third baseman Manny Machado, who stepped on third and fired the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Schoop then tossed the relay to Chris Davis to complete the 5-4-3 play.

It was the fourth triple play in the majors this season, the second by Baltimore.

