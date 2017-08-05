24-Year-Old Killed During Cease Fire Weekend

August 5, 2017 6:44 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been fatally shot, Baltimore Police Say. This comes during a three-day ‘Cease Fire’ called for by Baltimore citizens and supported by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Sargeant Street at South Carey Street in southwest Baltimore just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital by friends, police say. However, the victim was pronounced dead by University of Maryland Shock Trauma medical personnel shortly after he arrived.

This story will be updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch