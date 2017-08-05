24-Year-Old Killed During Cease Fire Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has been fatally shot, Baltimore Police Say. This comes during a three-day ‘Cease Fire’ called for by Baltimore citizens and supported by Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Sargeant Street at South Carey Street in southwest Baltimore just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital by friends, police say. However, the victim was pronounced dead by University of Maryland Shock Trauma medical personnel shortly after he arrived.
This story will be updated.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook