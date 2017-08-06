Activists Come Together As 2 Killed During Cease Fire Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The calls for peace continue after two men were shot and killed on Saturday, putting an end to a Baltimore City ceasefire that was supposed to last 72 hours.

The ceasefire did not reach the goal: an entire weekend without homicides. Many in the community are still coming out and calling this effort a success.

“I want to thank Baltimore city for rising up in love this weekend.”

Dozens take to the streets of Baltimore, spreading their message of peace, even after two deadly shootings, dismantled hopes of a successful ceasefire calling for 3 days without murders in Baltimore.

“I choose to focus on the fact that we got an A+ on the effort. An a+ on the bringing together of people,” says Shameeka Dream, Community Activist.

Community activists and members spent the week urging shooters to hold their fire for 72-hours in an effort to turn the tide on the city’s skyrocketing homicide rate, which reached 210 murders on Saturday.

“This weekend was both beautiful and heartbreaking. So in my mind, it was life.”

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis issued a statement on the community’s efforts:

“We are proud of the grassroots efforts this weekend with the Baltimore Ceasefire. This has been a great conversation starter and momentum builder. Hopefully, everyone who participated in events around the Baltimore Ceasefire will use this as energy to continue to move forward to do their part in driving down violence in our city. Public safety is the responsibility of all of us and it’s been a beautiful sight to see so many people engaged for a better and safer Baltimore. Our resilience will be a model for cities across the country. It takes all of us to affect change. We look forward to additional events in the future. Success is measured on sustainability, not instantaneous results.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh also expressed support for the community led effort.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mayor Pugh said:

“I commend the citizen-driven Ceasefire call this weekend. The power to change our city rests in our hands. We have all heard the painful cries of the mothers, fathers, husbands, and wives as they have mourned loved ones to violence. This movement must continue and it will take each one of us doing our part to reaffirm the value of human life. We can do this together.”

Along with city state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby, joining the crowd who continued the calls for peace despite not reaching their goal of a weekend without bloodshed, by reading the names of those who lost their lives this year.

Citizens came together, instead of losing hope. So far there have been no arrests in the city’s two latest murders.

