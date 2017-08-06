Dog Bites Deputy While He’s Serving Warrants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland deputy is recovering in the hospital after being bit by a dog while trying to serve two outstanding warrants.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to a home on Thompson Ave., in Severn, to serve outstanding warrants for Jose Arrucha Sunday morning.

While the deputy was inside the home, a dog bit his calf. A resident helped the deputy get free from the dog.

The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for the puncture wounds. The dog has been placed in a 10-day quarantine.

No further details were released about the incident, and the sheriff’s office did not release what kind of dog it was.

Arrucha was not found at the home.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook