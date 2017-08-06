Dog Bites Deputy While He’s Serving Warrants

August 6, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Dog bite
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland deputy is recovering in the hospital after being bit by a dog while trying to serve two outstanding warrants.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to a home on Thompson Ave., in Severn, to serve outstanding warrants for Jose Arrucha Sunday morning.

While the deputy was inside the home, a dog bit his calf. A resident helped the deputy get free from the dog.

The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for the puncture wounds. The dog has been placed in a 10-day quarantine.

No further details were released about the incident, and the sheriff’s office did not release what kind of dog it was.

Arrucha was not found at the home.

