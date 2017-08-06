Orioles Hit 5 HRs Off Sanchez, Rout Tigers 12-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Schoop, Chris Davis and Trey Mancini homered in succession during a four-run first inning that sent the Baltimore Orioles past the Detroit Tigers 12-3 Sunday.

Joey Rickard and Manny Machado also connected for the Orioles, who led 8-0 after four innings and cruised to their seventh win in nine games.

All five home runs were hit off Anibal Sanchez (3-2), who yielded a career-high tying eight runs and 10 hits in three-plus innings.

Machado went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, and Rickard had a career-best four hits and scored three runs.

Backed by all that firepower, Ubaldo Jimenez (5-7) earned his first win in five starts since July 9. The right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run and nine hits.

Nicholas Castellanos homered for the Tigers, who had to settle for a split of the four-game series after winning the first two. Detroit went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 in the finale.

Baltimore’s long ball barrage got underway with a two-run drive by Schoop. Davis then homered to deep center and Mancini hit a shot into the left-field seats.

That put Sanchez in a 4-0 hole after only 17 pitches.

In the fourth, Rickard went deep on a 3-2 pitch, Adam Jones singled and Machado hit his 20th home run to chase Sanchez.

Sanchez gave up three straight homers to Milwaukee in May 2015, but this was the first time he surrendered five in a game.

Baltimore batted around in a four-run eighth that featured a two-run single by Machado.

STREAK ON

Orioles SS Tim Beckham went 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. He has a hit in all six of his games since being traded from Tampa Bay and is 14 for 24 with six RBIs. He also made a great grab of a grounder for the final out.

ROSTER MOVE PENDING

Detroit SS Jose Iglesias left the team Sunday because of a death in the family and will be placed on the bereavement list. The move was expected to be formally announced after the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (groin strain) threw a bullpen session. He’s been on the DL since July 6. … 1B Miguel Cabrera was given a day off.

Orioles: INF Ryan Flaherty (shoulder), who’s been on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie, “is getting better little by little,” said manager Buck Showalter. … C Caleb Joseph started Sunday, showing no ill effects from getting hit the hand with a fastball Friday night.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (7-8, 5.38 ERA) will start Monday when Detroit opens a home-and-home interleague series with the Pirates. The first two games are in Pittsburgh, the last two in Detroit.

Orioles: Baltimore launches a 10-game road trip against the Angels on Monday night. If the Orioles are to make a playoff run, they must improve on a 20-33 road record that Showalter attributes to poor starting pitching.

