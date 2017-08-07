3 Jailed In Pennsylvania In Slaying Of Maryland Man, 50

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — Three people are jailed in Pennsylvania on charges they conspired to kill a man found dead at the bottom of an embankment in southern Pennsylvania.

The Bedford County coroner says 50-year-old Gary Shriver Jr. died from blood loss, though the coroner and state police investigators haven’t said how that occurred.

The body of the Cumberland, Maryland man was found shortly before midnight Friday near Lake Gordon. Shriver had a long history of drug-related arrests in his home state.

39-year-old Heather Schade has been jailed and charged in Shriver’s death along with two Maryland residents, 29-year-old James Wallace, of Randallstown, and 22-year-old Devonta Gaines, of Baltimore.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the suspects, who are all being held without bond.

They face a preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

