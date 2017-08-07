Aberdeen Robbery Suspect

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Dramatic surveillance video captures a robber attacking a store clerk with a gun.

Somehow, he’s able to break free and call for help. On Monday, police are trying to track down the suspect.

This robbery happened Sunday morning at an Exxon in Aberdeen. The video is hard to watch, but if the public sees it, someone may recognize the suspect.

Police say that’s the suspect repeatedly pistol whipping the victim.

And as the clerk tries to defend himself, he’s heard saying, “I’ll give you money.”

The clerk eventually gets away, but by the time officers arrived, the suspect is gone.

One day later, the clerk is back at work, bruised, but determined.

“And then he fight me and then he pushed me here. My head is broke. He fight me here, here, here. I hurt inside,” says Syad Zaidi.

He tells WJZ he has to work to support his wife and kids.

“I don’t have a chance, I have bills; electric bills, Comcast bills, rent. Twelve year I don’t take off.”

“Now the same gas station was robbed back in may with strikingly similar circumstances.”

Police say that robbery also happened on a Sunday.

“Give me all the money. Hurry up.”

And the suspect had a gun.

“We’re just hoping maybe somebody out there will do the right thing.”

Aberdeen Police aren’t sure if it’s the same robber, but they hope someone will recognize something, even the voice before it’s too late.

“Any concern that something like this could happen again?”

“Absolutely and when you see somebody that is willing to attack another human being, produce a firearm, there is a level of danger there that I think anyone could recognize that this is a person we don’t want out walking our street,” says Lt. William Reiber, with Aberdeen Police.

The clerks says his head, shoulders, and knee were hurt, but he said he’s not afraid.

There’s a number for you to call if you know who this suspect is 410-272-2121

