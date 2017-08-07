Md. Mayor: National Issue Posts Not Allowed On City Social Media Accounts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mayor of Annapolis sent out an email reminding city officials that there are no posts allowed about national issues on city social media accounts.

The Capital Gazette reports the email was sent out Tuesday after the Annapolis Police Department posted about some comments made by President Donald Trump.

The Facebook post was made after Trump’s comments that officers “don’t be too nice” during arrests, though White House officials later said Trump was joking.

Mayor Mike Pantelides claimed posts on national issues are “going to distract us from our core mission of serving the citizens of Annapolis.”

Here is the full email sent by Pantelides, according to The Capital Gazette:

Team,

As I have said many times in our department head meetings, we are not to get involved in national issues or controversy. This post from the police department has caused social media to go wild on Facebook as well as generating a new story in The Capital. This is going to distract us from our core mission of serving the citizens of Annapolis. To reiterate do not post anything whether it’s positive or negative about the president or national politics. Focus your time and energy on helping to make the city of Annapolis better. I hope this is a lesson we don’t need to learn again. Time is our most valuable asset and I do not like having to read through over 120 comments on Facebook and deal with the blowback from this.

