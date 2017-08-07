Officer Suspended For Trying To Grab Recording Device From Citizen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police Department corporal has been suspended after police say he tried to take a recording device from someone who was recording him.

The incident happened on Saturday, after an officer, identified as corporal Wolford, was called about a customer dispute in the 8200 block of Sebring Court in Severn.

While Wolford was on scene, speaking to someone involved, he noticed someone else recording him.

Police say that after Wolford noticed he was being recorded, he went up to that person and tried to grab the recording device from them.

Wolford has been suspended while the Internal Affairs Unit investigates.

Anne Arundel County PD says it is their policy that the public has “a First Amendment right to video record, photograph, and/or audio record officers while they are conducting official business in any public space, unless such recordings interfere with police activity.”

The officer’s actions were “a detriment to the relationships we have fostered within our community and do not reflect our commitment to providing courteous service to all citizens,” according to police.

“The Anne Arundel County Police are 100% committed to providing courteous service and protecting the rights of the citizens we serve. When we see these standards not being met, we will deal with violations of our policies forthrightly and with integrity. We are doing so in this case,” Chief Timothy Altomare said in a statement.

