Terps Head Coach DJ Durkin Breaks Down His Upcoming Roster

Terps Head Coach DJ Durkin joined Vinny and Haynie and broke down how his team looks so far in fall practice. Durkin talked about his QB situation, position battles and the opening of the new Cole Field House.

The University of Maryland opened the new Cole Field House last week. Coaches and intercollegiate athletic staff members joined university constituents, media and fans to dedicate the recently completed indoor practice fields.

The new Cole Field House allows the team to practice indoors. Durkin says, “It’s an amazing building. The plan and how it looks, was done right. It’s first class all the way. It’s raining out there right now and we havea plan and a place to go now. We can go indoor and still get a great practice in there.” He also said that a building like that can help with recruiting players.

As far as his offense goes, Durkin says, “We have good ways of running the ball. I think we’re going to have the ability to be two dimensional this year, which last year at times, we really weren’t.”

