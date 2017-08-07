WEATHER BLOG: Busy Start To Week Weather-Wise

Hi Everyone!

Weather-wise, what a busy way to start a week. B-U-S-Y-! Because of rain currently falling, heavy rain later on, and maybe some soaking rain around possible thunderstorms, we have a Flood Watch which will be in effect from 9AM to 10PM. Because of those thunderstorms the Storm Prediction Center has the I-95 corridor in an “Marginal” zone for a gusty thunderstorm. South, and East, toward the DelMarVa, a “Slight” risk of gusty weather is in effect through the day. It will also remain cool with temps 12° below normal. The high later just 74°.

And if this is not enough….

About 11 PM last night an area of Low pressure, just South of Cuba, became Tropical Storm Franklin. It is headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Then toward North Central Mexico. Barring a BIG change in the outlook there should be little effect on the United States. Eventually, though, Franklin becomes a Low which may head East late this weekend, or earlier next week. It would just be a slug of rain.

And it that is not enough…(but this is “OK stuff”, as we mentioned temps today will only rise to 74°. The normal is 86°. And through the week temps will remain cool in the low 80’s, except on Thursday when we rise to 85°. So essentially another cool period in early August. Pretty amazing given the normal August feel in the Mid-Atlantic.

Make friends with your umbrella today, keep the good shoes in the closet and have a safe Monday!

MB!