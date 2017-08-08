Governor Says Dredging Near Conowingo Dam Could Help Chesapeake Bay

DARLINGTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state will dredge sediment trapped behind a Susquehanna River dam to see if the work improves the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the test project will determine if dredging on a large scale will make a difference.

Hogan said the state will ask companies this month for dredging proposals. The test project would be done this winter.

The Hogan administration has been focusing on ways to reduce bay pollution that comes by way of the Conowingo dam.

The Susquehanna River provides about half of the bay’s fresh water. It also accounts for about half of the bay’s nitrogen pollution, as well as about a quarter of its phosphorous and sediment pollution.

