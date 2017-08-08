Flags Lowered In Honor Of Maryland Sailor Who Died In Japan

August 8, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Xavier Martin

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Flags in Maryland will be lowered for a sailor who died in June when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday from sunrise to sunset in memory of Xavier Alec Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe, Maryland, and his remains are scheduled to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in Wednesday.

Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch