Hershey Park Announces 2 New Rides At ‘Sweetest Place On Earth’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “The sweetest place on earth” is getting a little sweeter, as Hershey Park announced Tuesday it’s building two new big attractions.

Two brand new water slides are in the works for the 2018 season.

Both of the rides will be in the park’s Boardwalk, the water park portion of Hershey Park.

Just 70 miles from Baltimore, you’ll find a sweet central Pennsylvania oasis that’s about to get 44,000 gallons wetter.

“We like the water park and we like the different rides,” said Daniel Hawk.

Two new water rides will soon make a splash on the Boardwalk at Hershey Park.

Breakers Edge, a hydromagnetic coaster with flying saucer turns, and Whitecap Racer, which includes six lanes and is the longest mat racer in the world.

Thousands of Maryland tourists rush through Hershey Parks’s front gates every year.

“Yeah, I think it’s great because it’s not too far and it’s got a lot of neat things,” Hawk said.

It’s not just about what’s on water, but also the thrills on land that keep Marylanders heading north.

“It’s an easy trip up from Baltimore, up 83 and over, it’s real easy to get [to]. And we do have a lot of season pass holders and family guests,” Kevin Stumpf said, general manager of attractions and entertainment for Hershey Park.

Guests like the Breitenback family from Eldersburg and Westminster.

“It was a great opportunity to get out here early, spend time with the cousins before going back to college,” said Justin Breitenback.

And by next summer, there will be two more rides to keep Hershey Park guests smiling, and Marylanders visiting their neighbors to the north.

Construction on the new rides will begin the day after Labor Day and should be done by Memorial Day 2018.

Breakers Edge will the 14th coaster at Hershey Park.

