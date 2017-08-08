Man Living In Maryland Charged With Trying To Help ISIS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A citizen of Bangladesh who was living in Maryland is accused of trying to support ISIS.

25-year-old Nelash Das was charged by a federal grand jury with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), along with attempting to murder a federal employee.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, from October 2015 to September 2016, Das supported ISIS in different ways.

Das was planning to kill a U.S. military member in support of ISIS after ISIS members posted information on military personnel online.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook