Man Living In Maryland Charged With Trying To Help ISIS

August 8, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Isis
TOPSHOT - A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqa city, on April 30, 2017, as they advance in their battle for the group's de facto capital. US-backed fighters have captured 80 percent of Syria's Tabqa from the Islamic State group, a monitor said on May 1, a week after they first entered the town. / AFP PHOTO / DELIL SOULEIMAN (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A citizen of Bangladesh who was living in Maryland is accused of trying to support ISIS.

25-year-old Nelash Das was charged by a federal grand jury with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), along with attempting to murder a federal employee.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, from October 2015 to September 2016, Das supported ISIS in different ways.

Das was planning to kill a U.S. military member in support of ISIS after ISIS members posted information on military personnel online.

No further details have been released at this time.

