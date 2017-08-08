WJZ BREAKING: NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Salisbury

New Surveillance Video Could Contain Clues In Fed Hill Death, Police Say

August 8, 2017 4:26 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police hope new video can lead them to a person of interest in the death of a man in Federal Hill last month.

Edralin Montebon’s death has not been ruled a homicide. Police are still waiting on a medical examiner’s report to determine what led to his death. However, homicide detectives are investigating the matter.

On July 22, around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Cross Street, where they found the 34-year-old unconscious. They said it appeared he had been in a fight. He later died.

“We’re just trying to piece together all that occurred,” Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith says. “The victim in this case was involved in some sort of dispute.”

Investigators tell WJZ it was a Friday canvass of the neighborhood that led to new information.

Take a look at the new surveillance video below to see if you can help them identify the person of interest.

Metro Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

