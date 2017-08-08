Rita’s Offering $.99 Cones For Frozen Custard Day, New Concept Store Coming Soon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rita’s is offering a sweet deal on Tuesday.

They’re celebrating National Frozen Custard Day with $.99 custard from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. at participating locations.

Rita’s is also preparing for a new concept coming soon to the Baltimore area.

The cold treat company is piloting a new concept scheduled to begin in mid September.

The Overlea-Fullerton location at 7698 Belair Road will be expanding to become Rita’s Italian Ice and Creamery.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, the creamery will offer hand- dipped custard with more than 35 rotating options to choose from. The existing shop is being “retro filled” with the new concept.

The creamery concept will be tested locally as well as other places such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, and Columbus, Ohio.

To ease the anticipation of the new custard creamery concept, National Frozen Custard Day is still happening right now.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook