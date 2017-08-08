Maryland Man Arrested For Taking “Upskirt” Photos At Metro Station

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man suspected of taking pictures up the skirts of women at a Metro station.

Metro said in a statement Tuesday that 19-year-old Brandon Lynn Williams of Forestville, Maryland, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Metro says that last week a woman reported that she felt a hand up her skirt as she was on an escalator exiting the Columbia Heights station. Metro says video shows a suspect placing a cellphone up the victim’s skirt. Metro says an anonymous tip led them to Williams.

Metro says that multiple other victims have been identified but that there are potentially dozens of women who don’t know that Williams took “upskirt” photos of them on an escalator.

It wasn’t clear if Williams has an attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)