CBS News Poll Shows Nearly 75% Of Americans Disapprove Of Congress

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that Congress is in summer recess, how do Americans feel about the job they’ve done?

A new CBS News poll asks that question, and the answers aren’t good.

86 percent of Americans say not much was done. 73 percent disapprove of the job Congress is doing.

And while 19 percent of voters who say Congress didn’t get much done are glad, because their priorities weren’t right, 73 percent feel frustrated by the unfinished business.

WJZ contacted Republican Congressman Andy Harris and Democrat Senator Ben Cardin by phone for reaction to the poll.

“I’m not surprised, considering that we have spent a great deal of time on the health care without accomplishing anything,” Sen. Cardin said. “When you see these type of numbers, yes, it is a wake up call, particularly to the leadership of Congress, that they need to pay attention and get things accomplished.”

“I can’t blame them. The Senate is totally dysfunctional,” Rep. Harris said. “The President has called for bipartisan action in the Senate, but in the end, it’s really up to getting eight Democrats to work with the Republican majority.”

Voters polled also want Congress to work at home. Solid majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents say it is very important to have their voices heard.

“Hearing from constituents is always important for anyone who holds elected office, congressmen and women are no exception,” Harris said.

“I think town halls are very important as an opportunity to listen to what the people want you to do,” Cardin said.

But it’s pretty clear from the CBS News poll that only 38 percent believe their congressional members would be available and listen.

And a majority of Republicans polled, 56 percent, say they feel members of their own party are getting in the way of President Trump’s agenda.

The poll was conducted between August 3 and August 6.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook