Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Essex

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot during a dispute in Essex Wednesday evening.
The male victim was shot at least once in the upper body following a dispute with a group of people near the unit block of Akin Circle.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.
