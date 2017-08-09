Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Essex

August 9, 2017 11:10 PM
(File photo, WJZ-TV)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot during a dispute in Essex Wednesday evening.

The male victim was shot at least once in the upper body following a dispute with a group of people near the unit block of Akin Circle.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

