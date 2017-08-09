Oprah-Branded Mashed Potatoes, Soups To Hit Supermarkets

August 9, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Oprah, Oprah Winfrey

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes.

The media mogul teamed up with food giant Kraft Heinz to launch the line, after creating a joint venture earlier this year.

The new brand, called O, That’s Good!, will offer comfort foods with added vegetables, such as mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in.

Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday the new brand has no connection to Winfrey’s deal with Weight Watchers and won’t mention the weight loss program on its packaging. Winfrey bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers two years ago and appears in its ads.

The Oprah-branded soups and side dishes will come to some supermarkets this week and be available nationwide by October.

