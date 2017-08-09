Police Investigating After Body Found In Creek

August 9, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: Body Found

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating after a body was found in a creek Wednesday evening.

The body was found at 5:45 p.m., in Brewer Creek in Annapolis, just before it empties into the Severn River.

It appears to be the body of an elderly man, but no boats or boat debris were found nearby.

Investigators are on scene, and officers are on the water searching for any possible clues.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch