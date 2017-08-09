Police Investigating After Body Found In Creek

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating after a body was found in a creek Wednesday evening.
The body was found at 5:45 p.m., in Brewer Creek in Annapolis, just before it empties into the Severn River.
It appears to be the body of an elderly man, but no boats or boat debris were found nearby.
Investigators are on scene, and officers are on the water searching for any possible clues.
No further details have been released at this time.
